Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Godin) Brooks

formerly of Fitchburg



FITCHBURG - Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Godin) Brooks, 59, of Rochester, NH and Groton, CT, formerly of Fitchburg, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT.



Betty Ann was born in Fitchburg,, on June 2, 1959, a daughter of Irene S. (Dupis) Godin and the late Normand P. Godin and grew up there graduating from Saint Bernard's High School.



Betty Ann enjoyed spending time with her chocolate lab Sadie, playing cards, and making puzzles. The more challenging the puzzle the better. She also enjoyed spending time at the casinos and loved to travel, especially to California with her husband. Everywhere she went, she enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends.



She loved to work with children, helping as a teacher's aide in Groton and for an afterschool program in Rochester. She was passionate about rescuing animals in need and fostered many kittens while living in Groton. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy.



She leaves her mother, Irene S. (Dupuis) Godin of Fitchburg; her husband, Jerry R. Brooks of Rochester, NH; a son, Ryan Stafford and his companion Sarah of South Hadley, MA; two daughters, Tyler Marcoux of Revere, MA and Mikenna Marcoux of Worcester, MA; two step-sons, Aaron Brooks of Rochester, NH and Adam Brooks and his wife Marjorie of Colorado Springs, CO; a step-daughter, Adriana Brooks of Rochester, NH; a brother, Michael Godin of Magnolia, TX; a sister, Norene Smith and her husband Scott of Fitchburg, MA; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Jacob, Amaya and Xander and many nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by a brother Richard N. Godin and her father Normand P. Godin.



BROOKS - Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10 AM, in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 7 pm, in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Speaks Out or The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019