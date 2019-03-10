Elizabeth C. (Hebert) Boudreau



FITCHBURG- Elizabeth C. (Hebert) Boudreau, 86, of Fitchburg formerly of Ashburnham, died peacefully on Friday morning, March 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Shediac, New Brunswick, Canada on March 31, 1932, a daughter of the later Lionel and Ida (LeBlanc) Hebert and had resided in Ashburnham for 52 years before moving to Fitchburg in 2006.



Mrs. Boudreau worked at the former Sanitoy Company in Fitchburg for 24 years retiring in 1994. Following her retirement she worked at the Rendezvous Restaurant in Fitchburg.



Mrs. Boudreau's true passion was for baking and she received her greatest pleasure from sharing her baked goods with all.



Her husband, Raymond P. Boudreau died in 2005. She leaves two sons, Dennis P. Boudreau of Worcester and John R. Boudreau of Winchendon; two daughters, Nancy J. Vautour of Gardner and Joan E. Corey and her husband John of Billerica; her brother-in-law, Paul E. Boudreau of Fitchburg, nine grandchildren, Kelly Gosselin, Michael Boudreau, Dawn Boudreau, Nicholas Ceja, Matthew Vautour, Joel Vautour, Vannessa Jessup, Liam Boudreau and Raschele Langlois; 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by a brother, Gerard Hebert; three sisters, Corinne Ahearn, Jeanine Leger and Clarice Pitre and a daughter-in-law, Maureen Boudreau.



BOUDREAU - Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 AM, in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4 to 7 pm, in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.ndersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Simonds-Sinon Regional Cancer Center, 275 Nichols Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019