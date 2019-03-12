Elizabeth Claire Keaveny

of Lunenburg



Elizabeth "Betty" Claire Keaveny, 82 of Lunenburg, MA, passed away, after a period of failing health, on March 7, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on October 6, 1936, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Guertin) Caron.



Betty was an accomplished quilter and blue ribbon winner, known for her hand quilting and hand quilting style, creating many quilts now treasured memories in the homes of family and friends. She enjoyed cooking having done so raising six children and looked forward to every holiday and birthday to create a fabulous meal, surrounded by family.



She loved traveling across the country and Canada with Bernie in their motor home, often with a quilt show as the destination. She so enjoyed her home in Lunenburg, built by Bernie, surrounded by nature and the many animals and birds seen passing through, always making sure the birds were fed.



She is survived by her six children, Kelly E. Cully and her husband, Ed of Orleans, MA, Thomas B. Keaveny of Norway, ME, Susan J. Litalien and her partner Charlie of Leominster, MA, Patrick M. Keaveny and his partner, Karen of Fitchburg, MA, Katherine A. Chase and her husband Peter of Derry, NH, Margaret M. Keaveny and her partner Nate of Seabrook, NH, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and her sister Marie (Nan) Behre of South Bend, IN.



Betty is predeceased by her husband Bernard "Bernie" Keaveny of 57 years (Ta da! I'm here!) and her sisters Doris Keaveny and Phyllis Atkinson.



KEAVENY - Visiting Hours will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lavery Chartrand and Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street, Fitchburg, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring, followed by burial in South Cemetery where Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bernie.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to http://militaryfriends.org/ or the ASPCA in Betty's memory. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary