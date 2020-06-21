Elizabeth "Betty" Goodale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Elizabeth A. (Kugima) Goodale, 76, of Fitchburg, died May 26, 2020, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born October 2, 1943, in Maynard, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Walet) Kugima. Mrs. Goodale had worked along with her husband, Herbert Goodale Sr., who died in 2008, at Chedco Farms in Berlin, MA.

Betty's family consisted of her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Goodale of Fitchburg, who died on June 8, 2020, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, and her son Herbert C. "Herbie" Goodale Jr., of Fitchburg, who died June 12, 2020, in HealthAlliane Leominster Hospital.

A Graveside Service for Elizabeth, and her children, Patricia and Herbert Jr., will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mount Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" Goodale


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved