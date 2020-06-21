Fitchburg
Elizabeth A. (Kugima) Goodale, 76, of Fitchburg, died May 26, 2020, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born October 2, 1943, in Maynard, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Walet) Kugima. Mrs. Goodale had worked along with her husband, Herbert Goodale Sr., who died in 2008, at Chedco Farms in Berlin, MA.
Betty's family consisted of her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Goodale of Fitchburg, who died on June 8, 2020, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, and her son Herbert C. "Herbie" Goodale Jr., of Fitchburg, who died June 12, 2020, in HealthAlliane Leominster Hospital.
A Graveside Service for Elizabeth, and her children, Patricia and Herbert Jr., will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mount Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" Goodale
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.