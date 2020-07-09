Elizabeth H. Lurie
of Leominster
Elizabeth (Holmes) Lurie, 87, of Leominster passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, on June 30, 2020, after a long illness. Liz was born in Birmingham, Alabama on February 15, 1933 to the late Frieda and Earl Holmes. Liz attended Auburn University and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry.
Liz married Douglas Lurie on September 17, 1955, and together they had one son, Keith Lurie of Rolla, Missouri. She worked as an analytical chemist, a representative for Avon Cosmetics, and a teacher of 8th-grade science. She was a passionate sports fan, particularly of college football, especially of her beloved Auburn Tigers, and enjoyed sewing. Liz was a proud member of Leominster United Methodist Church for many years, and was a very active member of United Methodist Women. She held numerous leadership positions at the local and conference level. She was also a member of The Leominster Fortnightly Club and of the Anna Howard Shaw Center at Boston University School of Theology.
Liz is survived by her husband Douglas, her son Keith and his wife Kyong-Cha, her two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Douglas Lurie, and one great-grandchild, Aviana.
A memorial service will be held at Leominster United Methodist Church on Friday, July 10 at 10:00am in the side field by the parking lot (masks and social distancing will be required). For those who cannot attend in person, the service will also be livestreamed on the Church's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/leominsterunitedmethodistchurch
. Memorial donations may be made in Liz's name to the American Heart Association
and the American Cancer Society
.