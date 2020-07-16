Leominster
Elizabeth M. "Beth" (Pinder) Moniz, 70, of Leominster, died July 13, 2020, in The Highlands, Fitchburg. She was born July 27, 1949, in Leominster, daughter of the late Elizabeth (Rosch) and Benjamin F. Pinder Sr. Beth had worked as an administrative assistant at D.D.M. in Leominster. She was a member of St. Leo's Parish, Leominster.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Moniz in May 2018, and brother Benjamin Pinder in January 2018.
She leaves behind her daughter; Elizabeth A. "Beth Ann" Moniz, and Scott LaFrance of Fitchburg, her son, Andrew Moniz of Fitchburg, one brother John "Jack" Pinder and his wife Linda, and sister-in-law, Patricia Pinder, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be private, in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers; donations in Beth's memory may be made to: Leominster Veterans Center, 100 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Elizabeth M. "Beth" (Pinder) Moniz