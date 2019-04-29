of Nashua, formerly of Fitchburg; 82

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Scanlon, 82, of Nashua passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday April 20, 2019 at home in Washington, D.C. Betty was born in Fitchburg, MA on September 12, 1936, the daughter of Francis and Gertrude (Buckley) Mahoney. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Shaun Scanlon.

Betty was a 1954 graduate of Saint Bernard's High School in Fitchburg, MA, where she was a very good student despite her claims that she "jitterbugged her way through high school." She married Shaun Scanlon in 1958 and they moved to Nashua, NH in 1962 to raise their family. Betty worked at Nashua City Hall where many Nashua residents appreciated her helpful nature and enjoyed her friendly and outgoing personality. Betty enjoyed reading, dancing, and spending time with family and friends, especially at Lake Uncanoonuc and Hampton Beach.

Betty is survived by; A son; Michael Scanlon of Manchester, NH, Two daughters; Dr. Sharon Scanlon and her husband Dr. Michael Schwartz of Washington, DC, and Dr. Kelley Scanlon and her husband Dr. Thomas Sinks Jr. of Chevy Chase, MD, Six grandchildren; Ben (Whitney Potter), Molly (Alejandro Hoyos) and Rebecca Schwartz, and Nicholas, Hannah and Sarah Halle Sinks, Two great-grandchildren; Isabel Hoyos and Sheffield Schwartz, A sister in spirit; Mary Ann Carey of Dover, NH as well as several nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins.

SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Christopher Catholic Church, 62 Manchester St., Nashua NH on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Private burial will take place at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg MA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JSSA Hospice, 200 Wood Hill Rd., Rockville, MD 20850 or a . Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2019