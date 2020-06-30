Fitchburg-Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Gardner) Shortsleeve, 85 died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sterling Village, Sterling. Betty was born May 7, 1935 in St. Albans VT daughter of Joseph W and Lillian (Peters) Gardner. Betty was raised in Lunenburg graduating from Lunenburg High School. She went on to Montachusett Regional Vocational School graduating from their Licensed Practical Nurse Program and worked for over 40 years at the former Burbank Hospital. She was one of the original members of St. Camillus Parish where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also taught 1st Communion classes and belonged to their Guild. She was a member of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi. She had been a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary, where she had served as State of Massachusetts Commander.Betty's husband Charles E. Shortsleeve Sr died in 2007. She leaves her daughters; Louanne Maki and her husband Robert of Gardner, Susan G. Smith of Fitchburg, Sandra J. McPhee and her companion Jim Barile of Winchendon and Kara S. Franciosi of Fitchburg, her sons; Charles E. Shortsleeve Jr and his wife Bonnie of Keene N.H. and Scott J. Shortsleeve and his companion Danielle Norton of Fitchburg, her grandchildren; Patrick Maki, Shauna Kluge, Matthew Goguen, Derek Smith, Sarah Smith, Joshua Shortsleeve, Crystale Shortsleeve, Elizabeth Shortsleeve, Ashley Shortsleeve, Catherine Franciosi, Monica Franciosi and Dylan McPhee, her great-grandchildren; Skye Lynn Goguen , McKenzie Rae Siller, Katalina Serna, Santos Junior Serna, Ayva Goguen, Lillian Maki, Liam Maki, Annabelle Kluge, Nicholas Kluge, Jacob Kluge, David Vega Jr., Parker Goguen, Jax Goguen and Kaylie Dragon nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Cheryl Goguen.Funeral services under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in South Cemetery, Lunenburg. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's memory may be made to the: Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, P.O. Box 133, Swanton VT 05488.