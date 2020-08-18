1/1
Elizabeth T. "Bette" (Crowley) Fisher
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Elizabeth T. " Bette" (Crowley) Fisher, 91, passed away Friday August 14.

She was born in Fitchburg on July 12, 1929, the daughter of the late Ernest and Vernest (Moquin) Crowley.

She was pre deceased by her husband Donald Fisher, her daughter Colleen Dodson, and her brother and sisters Ernest Crowley, Ellen Buckley, Barbara Bailey, and Vernest Flink.

Betty graduated from Leominster High School , and later went on to work in Women's fashion working for several years at the former Ruth Lee's in Leominster, she later worked for several years at the former C.E. Buckley Religious Gifts in Leominster with her sister Ellen.

She leaves her granddaughter Bridget Hagen and her husband Matthew of Westwood, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bette was a strong willed and generous woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elizabeth Fisher: Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday August 18 from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St. Leominster.

Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Tuesday by invitation due to the current restrictions.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: St. Leo's Parish Fund, 108 Main St. Leominster, MA 01453.



View the online memorial for Elizabeth T. " Bette" (Crowley) Fisher

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home
89 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved