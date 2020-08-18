LEOMINSTERElizabeth T. " Bette" (Crowley) Fisher, 91, passed away Friday August 14.She was born in Fitchburg on July 12, 1929, the daughter of the late Ernest and Vernest (Moquin) Crowley.She was pre deceased by her husband Donald Fisher, her daughter Colleen Dodson, and her brother and sisters Ernest Crowley, Ellen Buckley, Barbara Bailey, and Vernest Flink.Betty graduated from Leominster High School , and later went on to work in Women's fashion working for several years at the former Ruth Lee's in Leominster, she later worked for several years at the former C.E. Buckley Religious Gifts in Leominster with her sister Ellen.She leaves her granddaughter Bridget Hagen and her husband Matthew of Westwood, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Bette was a strong willed and generous woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Elizabeth Fisher: Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday August 18 from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St. Leominster.Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Tuesday by invitation due to the current restrictions.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: St. Leo's Parish Fund, 108 Main St. Leominster, MA 01453.