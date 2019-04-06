Ellen (Crowley) Buckley

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Ellen (Crowley) Buckley, 93, of Leominster, passed peacefully at UMass Memorial- HealthAlliance Hospital with family by her side, on April 4th, 2019.



Mrs. Ellen Buckley, a native of Leominster, was born June 7th, 1925, the daughter of Ernest and Vernest (Moquin) Crowley.



In her younger years, she was employed at Rubin's Clothing, Pheasant Run Ski Shop and moved on to join the family owned business C.E. Buckley in Leominster.



She met the love of her life and started the next chapter of her amazing long life as a caring, devoted, mother to her four children.



Ellen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment she had with them. She especially loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of the best memories with Ellen were at Sunday family dinners, watching the Patriots and the Red Sox and gathering at Spec Pond and Cape Cod, with her loved ones. This past summer on the Cape, she was able to have all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together to celebrate her 93rd birthday.



Mom, Nana, Auntie Ellen, was known as the "Queen Bee" and the Matriarch of her family with her strong, determined and fiercely independent personality even until her final days. She will be missed every day.



She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Fisher of Leominster, her two sons, David Buckley and his partner Liz Cooper of Wilmington, VT, and Kevin Buckley and his wife, Deborah, of Leominster; and a daughter, Susan Buckley and her fiancé Nathan Nickerson from Eastham; her four grandchildren, Ryan Piermarini and his wife, Jennifer, from Canastota, NY, Kevin Piermarini and his wife, Deeanna from New Zealand, Briana Pena and her husband Kevin from Townsend and Erin Mangsen and her husband Jonathan from Leominster. She also leaves her great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored; Fiona, Harlie-Rose, Cameron, Shaw and Gemma Piermarini, Gideon Mangsen and Kevin Pena Jr; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, James Buckley, her son, James. F. Buckley Jr.; and her siblings, Ernest Crowley of Leominster, Vernest Flink of West Boylston and Barbara Bailey of Clinton.



The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers who helped care for her over the last few years, as well as the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Health Alliance Hospital, who made sure that in her finals days she was comfortable and at peace.



BUCKLEY - Please join us to celebrate her beautiful life. The calling hours are Monday, April 8th, 2019. From 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM, at the Curley-Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West St., Leominster. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in St. Leo's Church, 108 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice - www.hahhh.org