91, Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Great great-grandmother.
Fitchburg
Ellen Elizabeth (Insley) Darcy, 91, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Gardner Rehab and Nursing Home in Gardner after an illness.
Her husband of 56 years, Roderick J. Darcy, Sr died in 2002. She leaves five daughters, Kathleen Darcy-Mackiewicz and her husband Mitch of Middleboro, Patricia Darcy-Lynch of Beverly, Susan Jarrard and her husband Jack of MI, Ellen Schotanus and her husband Thom of Winchendon and Ann Bernard and her husband Jim of Ashburnham; seven sons, John D. Darcy of Fitchburg, Michael J. Darcy and his wife Natalie of E. Swanzey, NH, Roderick J. Darcy Jr. and his wife Pam, of NC, James L. Darcy and his wife Patricia of NC, Kevin Darcy and his wife Anne of CO, Paul P. Darcy Sr and his wife Brenda of Ashburnham and Bruce "Hunter" Darcy of Ayer; 29 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Ellen is also predeceased by a brother, Leon Insley. She was born in Fitchburg on August 26, 1928 a daughter of the late Percy and Lotta Mae (Foster) Insley. She was a 1946 graduate of Fitchburg High School, and also married Roderick that same year. Ellen enjoyed swimming, music, all the New England Sports teams and Notre Dame football. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had a great sense of humor and above all she loved her family.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street. Fitchburg, MA with a mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Off St. Bernard Street, Fitchburg, MA
A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the mass.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
