Elli Inkeri (Hilden) Jokela passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born August 5, 1932 in Pietesaari Finland to Armas and Lydia Hilden. She moved to Sweden with two of her brothers for a brief time to flee WWII and returned to Finland when it was safe to do so. In 1951, Elli moved to America to live with her Aunt Liisa Pentila where she met her lifelong friends Irja Korhonen and Alice Johnson. Elli married Veikko Olavi Jokela in 1960 and had two sons, Eric and Robert.
Elli was a stay at home mom and a homemaker for several local clients. She loved going to Lake Contoocook, the beach with her family, and baking Finnish coffeebread. Elli was extremely proud of both children completing college as she did not have the opportunity to complete her studies in Finland. Elli was a member of the Finnish American Club at Saima and Elm Street Congregational Church where she was a member of the choir for many years.
Elli leaves behind her two sons, Eric and his wife Robin of Upton, and Robert and his wife Mary Beth of Leominster. She loved being Mummu to her five grandchildren: Daniel, Catherine, Samantha, Jennifer, and Nathan. She is survived by her brother Oiva Hilden of Heinola Finland and many nieces and nephews in Finland and Sweden. She is predeceased by her husband Veikko (1985) and her brothers Lauri, Veikko, Mathias, Penti, and Kalevi Hilden.
The family appreciates the compassionate care given to Mummu by the Leominster Crossing staff over the years, and especially the last few months.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg will be holding a private funeral service for the family followed by a burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Elm Street Community Church, 264 Elm Street, Fitchburg MA 01420 or the Fitchburg High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 906, Fitchburg, MA 01420 View the online memorial for Elli Inkeri (Hilden) Jokela