Elsa A. DiCiccio
1927 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Elsa A. (Fortunato) DiCiccio, 92 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home.

Elsa was born November 29, 1927, in Luxemburg the daughter of Severo and Donata (Civitareale) Fortunato, and was a lifelong resident of Leominster. She leaves her son, Antonio "Tony" DiCiccio and his wife Lisa of Leominster, her daughter Donna Basque and husband Greg of Fitchburg, 2 brothers, Salvatore Fortunato of Italy, and Benito Fortunato of France, 5 grandchildren, Stefanie, Angela, Ashley, David and Andrew "AJ", 3 great grandchildren, Ryan, Dominic and Elisabeth "Libby".

Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Vittorio DiCiccio in 2013.

Elsa was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster. She worked as an assembler at the former Foster Grant Company, and was a seamstress working out of her home. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook Italian dishes and host family gatherings. She also enjoyed shopping, walking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a woman of great faith.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Anna Parish Restoration Fund, 199 Lancaster St. Leominster MA. 01453.

The Richardson Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
