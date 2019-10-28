|
Emma (Zani) Bouvier, 93, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday October 23, 2019 in The Highlands.
She was born in Wellsley, MA, August 26, 1926, the daughter of Dominic and Jennie (Solari) Zani, and lived most of her life in Fitchburg.
Emma worked as a sales clerk at the former Lady Pauline Clothing Store for over ten years retiring many years ago. She was an avid reader, and most enjoyed spending her time with her family.
Her selflessness and kindness too others will always be remembered. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Fitchburg.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Highlands for their compassion and kindness given to their mother over the past several years.
She is survived by her children, her son Robert H. Bouvier of Fitchburg, MA, daughters, Diane S. Bouvier of Athol, MA and Elizabeth A. Bouvier of Worcester, MA, nephews Daniel and Matthew Zani, nieces Linda Thomas and Christina Karabatos, her great niece Marisa Thomas, and sister-in-law, Marisa Zani.
She was predeceased by her husband of forty-eight years, Herbert J. Bouvier in 2006, her brother Dominic Zani and sister Sandrina Zani.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home from 5 until 7 pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers her family request that donations may be made to a local library, Animal Shelter or The Highlands.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA, is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019