FitchburgEmma M. Fortin Burns, 12, passed away unexpectedly on July 28.Emma was born in Leominster on September 25, 2007 the daughter of Christine (Chase) Burns and Robert Fortin.Emma leaves behind her parents, two sisters, Courtney and Faith, great grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Emma enjoyed the Girl Scouts, drama club, violin and chorus.When Emma would learn of a person's passing, she would always say that they are "the brightest and newest star in the sky, you just have to look up".BurnsCalling hours are from 4-6 on Thursday, August 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Funeral services are private.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made Fitchburg Memorial Middle School PTO, 615 Rollstone St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or Fitchburg Ma Girl Scouts, GSCWM, 115 Century Drive, Worcester, Ma 01606 to benefit the Fitchburg Service Unit Activities.