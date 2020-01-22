|
of Ashby, formerly of Townsend; 81
ASHBY
Emory H. "Bud" Mann, Jr., 81, of Ashby, formerly of Townsend died unexpectedly Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Bud was born in Townsend, December 14, 1938, a son of Emory H. and Charlotte E. (Hodgeman) Mann and resided in Townsend before moving to Ashby forty seven years ago.
He was a 1961 graduate of Townsend High School and continued his education at Fitchburg State College.
For fifty years Bud worked in manufacturing engineering at General Electric Corporation in Fitchburg, Schenectady, NY and Bangor, Maine before retiring in 2007.
He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Humanist Society.
Bud leaves his wife of 45 years Stephanie E. "Stevie" (Walsh) Mann; two sons, Michael Mann of Sterling, Eric Mann of Manchester, NH; three daughters, Sharon Lizotte of Greenville, NH and Florida, Vicki Goguen of Lunenburg, Jennifer Heatley of Pepperell; two brothers, Donald J. Mann of Virginia Beach, VA, Charles G. Mann of San Diego, CA; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In 1980 he was predeceased by his stepson, Sean Hayden.
Services will be held privately. There are no calling hours.
The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jan. 22, 2020