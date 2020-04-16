|
|
Erica Rios, 44
November 30, 1975-March 27, 2020
FITCHBURG - Erica Rios, 44 died at Leominster Hospital after a long illness. Erica was born in the Bronx, N.Y. daughter of Victor Rios and Cynthia Rodriguez. Erica had lived in Fitchburg for 30 years.
Erica leaves her husband William Rodriguez, her sons Isaih D. Rios, Marcus Gonzalez and Demetris Nunez. Her daughters Cynthia Rivera and Bianca Gonzalez. Also her brothers Miguel Luna and Victor Rios and one sister Maritsa Rios and 5 grandchildren. Her daughter Akiana Molena predeceased her.
Funeral services were private. Bosk Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020