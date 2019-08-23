|
Erik R. A. Renda, 27, formerly of Fitchburg, Lunenburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19. Erik was born on December 9,1991 in Concord a son of William and Kathleen (Kelly) Renda.
He is survived by his mother Kathy Renda and her partner, Wayne Hussey of Fitchburg, his father, William Renda and his wife, Melanie of Fitchburg, maternal grandparents, Bob and Annette Kelly, brother, Shawn Renda and his fiancé, Chloe of Fitchburg, niece, Aurelia, step sister, Shannon Moylan of Leominster and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He graduated from the Fitchburg Alternative School in 2010.
In Erik's younger years he enjoyed playing street hockey at the Dekhockey Center in Leominster and also was an avid snowboarder and skateboarder. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a very active person, he was always on the go….
Erik was employed for Duxbury Gardeners as a lead landscaper.
With the help of High Point Rehab and the Anchor House of Plymouth Erik was able to have a second chance at life. He then moved to the Oxford House and had many friends who supported him thru his successful recovery.
Calling hours are from 6-8pm Aug 28. at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
There will also be a beachside gathering at Nelson Beach, Plymouth, Mass on Sat. Aug. 31 at 6pm.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Anchor House, Attn: Bob German, 60 Cherry St., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019