Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Nelson Beach
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Renda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik R. A. Renda


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik R. A. Renda Obituary
formerly of Fitchburg, Lunenburg; 27

Plymouth

Erik R. A. Renda, 27, formerly of Fitchburg, Lunenburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19. Erik was born on December 9,1991 in Concord a son of William and Kathleen (Kelly) Renda.

He is survived by his mother Kathy Renda and her partner, Wayne Hussey of Fitchburg, his father, William Renda and his wife, Melanie of Fitchburg, maternal grandparents, Bob and Annette Kelly, brother, Shawn Renda and his fiancé, Chloe of Fitchburg, niece, Aurelia, step sister, Shannon Moylan of Leominster and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He graduated from the Fitchburg Alternative School in 2010.

In Erik's younger years he enjoyed playing street hockey at the Dekhockey Center in Leominster and also was an avid snowboarder and skateboarder. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a very active person, he was always on the go….

Erik was employed for Duxbury Gardeners as a lead landscaper.

With the help of High Point Rehab and the Anchor House of Plymouth Erik was able to have a second chance at life. He then moved to the Oxford House and had many friends who supported him thru his successful recovery.

Renda

Calling hours are from 6-8pm Aug 28. at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

There will also be a beachside gathering at Nelson Beach, Plymouth, Mass on Sat. Aug. 31 at 6pm.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Anchor House, Attn: Bob German, 60 Cherry St., Plymouth, MA 02360.



View the online memorial for Erik R. A. Renda
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now