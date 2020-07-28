lifelong resident of Shirley; 48ShirleyErika L. Hebler, 48, of Shirley, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.Erika was born at Cutler Army Hospital, Fort Devens, December 20, 1971, a daughter of Dennis R. and Avelina (Almarines) Hebler and was a lifelong Shirley resident. She was a 1989 graduate of Lunenburg High School.Erika was an active participant of the Special Olympics and was an accomplished singer. She enjoyed reading, frequently the Holy Bible especially the Chapter of Genesis.Erika leaves her brother, Steven Almarines of Paris; four sisters, Wella Kock of California, Theresa Almarines of the Philipines, Jessica Smith of Shirley and Christine Adamson of Pepperell. She also left behind a multitude of nieces and nephews.HeblerFuneral services will be held privately.The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.