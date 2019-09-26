|
Erika Lena Yule died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, George William Yule who died in 1994. They were married 51 years.
She was born in Stallapollen, Germany and came to the United States at the age of 5. She has one sister, Ilse Heinemeyer who resides in Scotch Plains, N.J. Her parents were Franz Grund and Lena Forster Grund.
She is survived by 4 daughters and 1 son. Janet Noss lives in Strongsville, OH. She has a son Walter and a daughter Erika Noss M.D. and her husband Colin Coutu. Barbara Brooks and her husband David live in Fitzwilliam, N.H. She has 2 sons, Matthew and his wife Elaine and Chris and his wife Chelsea and 1 stepdaughter, Beth Surrette and her husband Shane. Katherine LeBlanc lives in St. Augustine, FL. and Windham, ME. She has 1 son, Andrew and 2 daughters, Margaret and Elizabeth Riotte and her husband Sam. Deborah Yule lives in Camden, ME. She has 1 daughter Emily LeBlanc and her husband Wyatt McConnell and 2 sons, Jon LeBlanc and his fiancée Bridget DelGuidice and Conor LeBlanc and his fiancée Alex Russ. Robert Edward Yule and his wife Liz reside in Malvern, PA. They have 1 son Brandon and his wife Jhumur and 1 daughter Kaitlyn Orbin and her husband Anthony. She has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Erika was a secretary for Nursing Service at Health Alliance Leominster and retired in 1985. She was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church, Leominster Hospital Guild, Homemakers of Leominster, Leominster Senior Center and Lunenburg Senior Center Line Dancing and the Liberty Bells Red Hat Ladies.
Erika loved to travel and took many trips in the U.S. and Europe. She also visited her family in their various states. She loved her flower garden, line dancing, walking, reading, crocheting afghans for her family and baking cookies for her grandchildren. She loved watching her favorite teams the Red Sox and Patriots on TV.
Erika will be missed by her family and friends. She had a special way of engaging others with her friendliness and smile.
A funeral service for Erica will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 10 ~ 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Congregational Church of Christ, 583 Main St.. Leominster MA. 01453. www,richardsonfuneralhome.net.
