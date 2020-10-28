1/1
Erlinda R. Picucci
LEOMINSTER

Erlinda Rena (Baca) Picucci, 94 years old, of Leominster died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her son L. Gregg Picucci of Lunenburg and her daughter Lori-Ann Picucci and her husband Gregg Gaglia of Nashua, NH. She was predeceased by her husband Louis J. Piccuci.

Rena had worked as a physical therapist at area hospitals including Leominster Hospital, before retiring several years ago. She loved dogs and was a Breast Cancer Survivor.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
Dear Gregg and Lori, I’m so saddened to hear about the loss of your mother. She was an absolute gem. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Kelleher
Friend
October 27, 2020
Lori and Gregg
So sorry for your loss. Rena has a good life. Now it’s God’s turn to take care of her. Praying for peace. Kim & Marlene Bushnoe
