LEOMINSTERErlinda Rena (Baca) Picucci, 94 years old, of Leominster died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her son L. Gregg Picucci of Lunenburg and her daughter Lori-Ann Picucci and her husband Gregg Gaglia of Nashua, NH. She was predeceased by her husband Louis J. Piccuci.Rena had worked as a physical therapist at area hospitals including Leominster Hospital, before retiring several years ago. She loved dogs and was a Breast Cancer Survivor.A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net