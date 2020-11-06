Groton
Erna Ann (Alisch) Nelson 78, of Groton, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at River Court Residences of Groton. She was the loving wife of Robert R. Nelson of Groton.
Born in Queens, NY on March 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Mildred (Vondrasek) Alisch. Raised and educated in New York, Erna graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in Tarrytown, NY. She received her Registered Nurse degree in New York and later received her Bachelor of Science from Fitchburg State College.
Erna loved learning and was passionate about reading, cooking, gardening, nature, and birds. She was an avid enthusiast of the theater. She also enjoyed her beloved pets, baseball, going on long walks, and spending time with friends and family. Erna was a friend to all creatures big and small.
Erna spent most of her career at Leominster Hospital where she worked as a Nurse Manager in Labor and Delivery for many years. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling internationally with her husband and their close friends Dick and Joanne Peeso.
Erna's memory will live on through the many red maple trees and perennials she shared with family, friends, and strangers alike from her own garden.
Erna is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert, and her son, Christopher Murro and his wife Suzi of Littleton, NH, in addition to her stepchildren, Michael Nelson and his wife Dawn of Shrewsbury, Glenn Nelson of Aurora, IL, Tracy Baratham and her husband Sreeni of Belmont, Scott Nelson and his wife Charlene of Midlothian, TX and Kerry Nelson and her husband Alan Milinazzo of Boston. She is also survived by her grandchildren Troy and Tyler Murro, Elisabeth, Jenna, Sara, Matthew, Wesley, Mckenzie, Kristen and Ava.
NOTICE
NELSON, Erna Ann (Alisch) age 78 of Groton. Nov.4, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Erna on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 SCHOOL ST., GROTON. Her graveside service will be at the Groton Cemetery Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.alzfdn.org
. and Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 www.heifer.org
. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com View the online memorial for Erna Ann (Alisch) Nelson