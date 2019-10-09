Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Erna (Apel) Mascitti


1934 - 2019
Erna (Apel) Mascitti Obituary
of Leominster; 85

LEOMINSTER

Erna (Apel) Mascitti, 85 years old of Leominster, died peacefully on October 6, 2019 in Health Alliance Hospital ~ Leominster.Erna was born May 13, 1934, in Unterbreizbach, Germany the daughter of Heinrich and Marie (Meister) Apel, and came to the United States many years ago. She leaves 2 sons, Roland Hickok and his wife Linda of Charlton, and Mark Mascitti of Leominster, a granddaughter, Kristy of Charlton and her sister Erica Schrauman of Germany.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Samuel R. Mascitti in 2016, her son George Hickok in 1968, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Erna was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster, and was a long time day care provider in Leominster.

Erna's funeral will be held on Friday, October 11th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home,106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leos Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30 am ~ 10:30 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
