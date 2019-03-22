|
|
Ernest A. Blasetti
lifelong resident of Ayer & Shirley
SHIRLEY - Ernest A. Blasetti, 102, a lifelong resident of Ayer & Shirley died peacefully Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at his home.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Calling hours are 4-7 Monday March 25th at the Anderson funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019