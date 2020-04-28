|
|
FITCHBURG
Ernest C. Paradis, 91, passed away due to complications associated with the Covid-19 virus on April 23, 2020. He was a resident of The Highlands, Fitchburg where he was surrounded by many whom became friends as well as caregivers.
The youngest child of the late Napoleon Paradis and Clerina Chretien Paradis, of St. Romuald and St. Arsene, Quebec, Canada respectively. Ernie spent his youth in Greenville, NH, before moving to Fitchburg to marry and raise his family.
Ernie is predeceased by his wife Claire Paradis with whom he will spend eternity, hand in hand, lovingly watching over his family. Upon his passing, he leaves his daughter, Louise Saball and her husband Bill of Gardner, a son Richard Paradis and his wife Cathy of Ashburnham and a son David Paradis and his partner Debbie King of Westminster. Pep also leaves his grandchildren, Adam Saball and his wife Jessica, Amy Williams and her husband Brandon, Andrea Saball and her partner Brendan, Nichole Paradis and Joshua Paradis. Ernie recently had two new great-grandchildren that he was able to meet briefly; each bringing an extra special twinkle to his tired eyes and a hearty chuckle every time he saw their beautiful smiles, Holden Saball and Melody Williams.
He is also predeceased by four sisters, Eveline Vaillancourt, Gertrude Nadeau, Annette Beaudet and Theresa Berube.
Ernie lived most of his life in Fitchburg, working and retiring from General Electric, but was also a Veteran of WW2, serving his country in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion, a skilled horseshoe player, enjoyed playing pool and was a CB radio enthusiast.
Later in life he enjoyed his many trips to the Sportsman Club with his son Rich, playing pool and watching his New England Patriots or those "damn Patriots" when they would fall behind in scoring or lose the game.
A quiet man, gentle in soul and simple in life became bigger in heart as he watched over his family, spending time with each and making sure we were well.
Though Ernie spent his final days in quarantine due to the virus, he was surrounded by the loving staff at The Highlands for whom his family is most grateful.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to those that cared for and guided Ernie through life as he battled the many ravages of aging.
Paradis
His burial with full Military Honors will take place at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, Massachusetts where his beloved wife Claire awaits his arrival. A date and time will be announced.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Ernest C. Paradis
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020