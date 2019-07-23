of Shirley; 84



SHIRLEY



Ernest H. Ford, 84, of Shirley, died peacefully Saturday, July 20,



2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



His wife, Margaret A. (Nuscher) Ford died in August 2015.



Ernie was born in Londonderry, NH, December 23, 1934, a son of Alfred and Sadie (Cook) Ford and resided in the Shirley - Ayer area for most of his life. He attended Ayer High School, class of 1952.



For thirty-five years, Ernie worked in the area as a self- employed contractor. Previously, he owned and operated Ford Trash Collection Service in Shirley.



He enjoyed hunting, was a member of the Lunenburg Sportsman's Club and was an accomplished taxidermist.



He leaves his son, Wayne H. Ford, and his wife, Laurie of Shirley; his daughter, Carol Southworth and her husband, Bill, of Shirley; his sister, Marion Wood of Shirley; a brother, David Ford of Groton; his companion, Diane Peura of Shirley; his granddaughter, Angela (Ford) Biron and her husband, Mark, of Northbridge and two great-grandchildren, Kylie Biron and



Josie Biron.



He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Carl Crothers of Shirley.



Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 27th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ayer.







View the online memorial for Ernest H. Ford Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 23, 2019