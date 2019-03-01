Ernest J. LeBlanc, 92



FITCHBURG - Ernest J. LeBlanc, 92, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, in the Life Care Center of Leominster.



Ernie was born in Fitchburg on January 5, 1927, a son of the late Frank and Basilice (Cormier) LeBlanc and moved to Canada shortly thereafter. Upon returning to this Country, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country during WWII.



He worked as a papermaker for 35 years for the Crocker Burbank Paper Company in Fitchburg retiring in 1988.



Ernie was an avid hockey fan and was a supporter of the Fitchburg Hornets and the Wallace Wallopers during their seasons in Fitchburg. He was also a goal judge for several years at the Wallace Civic Center. Ernie was also very involved with The ARC of Opportunity where his son Kenny spends many hours learning valuable life skills as well as simply enjoying time with his friends. Ernie volunteered any opportunity he could from scoring for bowling and mini golf, setting up for activities or chaperoning on trips.



His wife Cecile (Bodo) LeBlanc died in 1992. He leaves two sons, Alan LeBlanc and his wife Joyce of Rindge, NH and Kenneth LeBlanc of Gardner; four grandchildren, Sarah LeBlanc and her husband Nicholas Parseghian, Allison LeBlanc, Heidi LeBlanc and Kevin LeBlanc and several nephews and nieces.



Ernie is predeceased by his nine siblings.



LEBLANC - A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10AM in the Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. The Isabelle Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St. is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Opportunity in Fitchburg, 564 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.



For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.