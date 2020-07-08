1/1
Ernest R. Roberto
LEOMINSTER

Ernest R. Roberto, 85 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, July 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Margaret H. (Boudreau) Roberto, three daughters; Christina and her husband Victor Ramos of Leominster, Stephanie and her husband Kenneth Hastings of Winchendon and Diana and her husband Kevin Wells of Leominster, as well as his son; Anthony Roberto of Leominster. He was also survived by his sisters; Sylvia Sicuro and Bettina "Betty" Schofield of Leominster.

Ernest legacy leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Alphonse Roberto and Francis Roberto, 3 sisters, Ann Roberto, Virginia Desaulnier, and Judy Bowen.

Ernest was born December 23, 1934 in Leominster, son of Frank and Matilda (Capasso) Roberto. He graduated from Leominster High School and was a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Ernest had worked at Cutler Army Hospital in Fort Devens, Ma for numerous years.

Ernest was a family man with a warm heart. He always welcomed those around him and his home was a safe spot for anyone who ever needed it. He was a talented man who loved to paint, make model airplanes, he loved his radio, and his animals.

ROBERTO

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13th, at 12:00 in St. Leo's Church located at 108 Main Street, Leominster. Military honors will be held at St. Leo's as well. No calling hours will be held prior to the service. There will be no graveside service but he will be buried at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Ma.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Ernest R. Roberto


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Leo's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
I first met Ernie along with Uncle Franny back in 1994. Such a great family man. Love to you and your family!
Tricia
Friend
July 7, 2020
You were a very special man. Always there when you family needed you. RIP Uncle Ernie.
Karen McGuirk
