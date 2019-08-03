|
formerly of Gardner and Winchendon
FITCHBURG
Ernest S. Batchelor, 52, of Fitchburg, formerly of Gardner and Winchendon, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 1, 2019 at University of Massachusetts – Memorial Hospital, Worcester.
Ernie was born in Fitchburg, July 26, 1967, a son of the late Richard D. and Nancy (Oja) Batchelor and was a lifelong resident of the Gardner, Winchendon and Fitchburg area.
Throughout his career, Ernie worked for several paving companies, most recently Davenport Paving Company in Fitchburg. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed spending time with his pets.
He leaves his wife, Brenda L. (Allen) Batchelor; a son, Norman Thibodeau III of NH; two daughters, Bonnie Thibodeau of Fitchburg, Melida Rudy of Delaware; four brothers, Anthony Batchelor of Athol, Douglas Batchelor of VA, Paul Thomas of Leominster, Leigh Eddings of Baldwinville; four sisters, Susan Rameau of Fitchburg, Melissa Dauphinais of NC, Liza Rocheleau of Gardner and Roseannee Albee of Athol. He also leaves ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ernie's family will receive family and friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, August 6th at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 3, 2019