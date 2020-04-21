|
Fitchburg
Ervin L. Ford age 91 passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1929 to the late Walter and Helena (Allen) Ford. Other than living a few years in Ashby, he was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. He attended Fitchburg schools and was a truck driver for many years at Grossman's until his retirement. He belonged to the Y2 Yankee Division (National Guards) stationed on Cape Cod in the early 1950's.
Ervin is preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Noonan) Ford who died in 1975 and a son Albert Ford (wife Rebecca) of Waltham in 2015.
He was the last of eleven siblings, Walter (Mickey), John, Douglas, Elsie (Berry), Lucy, Elizabeth (Betty Ann Nass), Francis, Mary Jane, Henry and (Baby) Evelyn.Ervin is survived by six children, Donald of New Hampshire, Ervin Jr (Butchy), his wife Tina of Leicester, Mark of Worcester, Brenda of Spencer, Erin of Westminster, Eric (Ricky) and his wife Erin of Fitchburg. Eight grandchildren Donny Jr., Sandy, Crystal, Lisa, Erin-Marie, Amanda, Justin, and Brendan. Sixteen great grandchildren and one great- great granddaughter, Lydia. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
His whole life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just walking through the woods which he passed onto his children. He was still driving up until two years ago. Till the very day of his death his memory never failed him. The old stories of days gone by that he would share with others was astonishing. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
There is going to be a tree planted in his memory through the Arbor Day Foundation. At his request a (private) graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for us to gather together.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020