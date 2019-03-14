Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Esa V. Tervo

Esa V. Tervo Obituary
Esa V. Tervo
of Fitchburg; 61

Esa V. Tervo, 61, died Sunday at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after an illness. Esa was born in Halsua, Finland, June 5, 1957, son of Olavi M. and Helvi M. (Liedes) Tervo. He has lived in Fitchburg since 1965. He graduated from Montachusett Regional Technical High School in 1977. He was employed as a metal fabricator first at Simplex Time Recorder in Gardner and then at Envirocraft in Leominster. Esa loved sports, especially the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. He was a former member of the Gardner Fish and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things out doors. Esa faced many challenges in life but he made the most of every moment.

Esa is survived by his daughters, Jessica Lynn Tervo and her companion Jeremy Hart of Winchendon, Amy Marie Tervo and her fiancé William J. Allen of Gardner and one grandson, Tanner J. Allen. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law Seppo O. Tervo and Susan of Washington State, Mikko A. Tervo and Hanna of Nashua, N.H. and Olli P. Tervo and Lynn M. Tervo of Ashby. Also his sister and brother-in-law Soila A. Pitre and Armand J. Pitre of Ashby. His brother-in-law John T. Haley of Fitchburg and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Britta S. Haley.

TERVO - Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation period from 2 to 4 P.M. on Sunday, March 17 at the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., Fitchburg. A service will follow at 4:00 P.M. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tanner Allen Scholarship Fund and left at the Funeral Home. boskfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019
