Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom Street
Fitchburg, MA
Eugene A. Taylor (Gene) 93


1926 - 2020
Eugene A. Taylor (Gene) 93 Obituary
Stuart, Florida

Eugene A. (Gene) Taylor, age 93, of Stuart, Florida passed away of natural causes on December 19, 2019, at Emerald Health Care Center, Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Mr. Taylor was born on September 15, 1926, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, son of Alfred and Medora Taylor. He attended public schools in Fitchburg, Lunenburg, and graduated from Leominster High School, Massachusetts in 1944, graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering, and received a Master's Degree in Geodetic Science from The Ohio State University in 1968.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was discharged in 1946. In 1950, he received a commission from the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey (USC&GS), later renamed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and retired in 1980 with the rank of Rear Admiral. From 1981-1988, he served as a Professor of Civil Engineering teaching at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0318 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), the Reserve Officers Association, and the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey Society.

He leaves his son, Eugene A. Taylor, Jr. of San Francisco, California, and his daughter, Leslie K. Dean of Salisbury, Maryland, grandchildren, Mike, Taylor, Matthew, and Rachel Medora, and great-grandchildren, Eloise and Liam.

Taylor

Services will be held on January 29, 2020, at 11 AM at the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, followed by his burial at Forest Hills Cemetery in Fitchburg in his family plot.

In place of flowers, donations in Gene's memory may be made to the National ACO Scholarships, Inc., P.O. Box 13083, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20911.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
