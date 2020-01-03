|
of Leominster, MA; 62
LEOMINSTER
Eugene Arnold Newman 62 of Leominster, MA died early Wednesday morning December 25 at Leominster Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Eugene was born in Goshen, Indiana on April 20 1957 and grew up in Leominster, MA.
He graduated from LHS and serviced in the Marine Corps. He worked as a correctional officer at Worcester House of Corrections until his retirement in 2014.
He leaves behind one son Scott E Newman and his wife Laura (Kahara) Newman of Gardner, MA. Two grandsons Michael S Newman and Nicholas T Newman. One brother Robert Newman of Virginia, one niece and two great nieces. He was predeceased by his mother Sylvia (Collins) Newman and his father Martin Newman of Leominster, MA and his sister Dianne Newman of Leominster, MA.
All services are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020