Eugene "E.J." John Buckley
formerly Westminster, MA
Eugene "E.J." John Buckley, 53, of Newbury, MA and formerly Westminster, MA passed away at home on June 28th, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 6, 1967 in Gardner, MA, son of Eugene Charles and the late Phyllis (Kennedy) Buckley. E.J. graduated from Oakmont Regional High School and is a veteran of the U.S. Army's 536th Engineer Battalion and was stationed at Ft. Knox, KY and Ft. Kobbe, Panama.
He recently retired as a Superintendent from Marois Construction in Worcester, MA after 22 years.
Besides his father, he leaves his wife, Michelle Ouellette of Newbury, MA; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Ron Cormier of Ashburnham, MA; brother, Michael Buckley of Westminster, MA; aunt and godmother, Peggy Haimila of Westminster, MA; mother-in-law, Bonnie Ouellette of Hartwell, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Julie Ouellette of Suwanee, GA; stepson, Gregory Davis Jr and grandchildren, Jacob and Lillian Davis of Salisbury, MA; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
E.J. had a love for life and adventure. He enjoyed hiking, biking, snowboarding, camping, traveling, his cats Simon and Violet, and restoring his 1968 Dodge Dart. E.J. was strong and fearless, recently bungee jumping in New Zealand and skydiving. His sense of humor, warm smile and kind heart will be missed the most.
A private burial will be held on July 27th at 10 a.m. at Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA and a celebration to honor E.J. will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Ana Jacques Cancer Center Giving Fund" to assist cancer patients in need (1 Wallace Bashaw Junior Way, Newburyport, MA 01950) or The 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund https://derekhinesfund.com/make-a-donation/