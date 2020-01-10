|
|
February 28, 1947 - January 3, 2020
LEOMINSTER
Eugene J. Capoccia passed away unexpectedly, in Naples, FL in the company of his wife Melissa (French) on January 3rd, 2020. Born in 1947, Gene was the second of four sons of Anthony and Yolanda Capoccia, and grew up on their small family farm in Weston, Ma. Gene had a contagious zest for life and unwavering dedication to his family. He was known for his extravagant meals, love of travel, and the uncanny ability to get a bargain. He never hesitated to lend a hand whether it was cooking fresh pasta with seafood or fixing a drain; Gene had amazing problem-solving skills, creativity, and could brighten any situation with a joke and a smile.
Gene's entire career was dedicated to affordable housing; a legacy which can be seen in the buildings and neighborhoods he's helped improve and in the lives of the people who he's helped find stability. His most recent and longest-term position was as the Executive Director of Public Housing for the Leominster Housing Authority, from 1990 to his retirement in 2015. Gene retired as one of the leaders in affordable housing for the State of Massachusetts. He created the first regional program to manage multiple public housing agencies including Fitchburg, Sterling, and Lunenburg during his tenure at the Leominster Housing Authority. Gene also worked with Nan McKay and Associates as a Senior Associate and Trainer and traveled the country teaching classes on affordable housing, a position that he continued until his death.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, and leaves behind his beloved wife Melissa (French), four children Stella/Gina, her husband William Henne and their daughter Asha; Joseph and his wife Kendl Winter; Marie Lord and her husband Steven; Steven and his wife Melissa (Skiles), and his two children through marriage, Sarah French and Taylor Benoit. Gene leaves three brothers, Victor, Anthony and Stephen , along with nephews, nieces, and a loving group of friends. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.
Capoccia
Calling hours are Tuesday, January 14, from 5-7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, MA. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 am, at St. Leo's Parish, 128 Main St., Leominster, MA, followed by burial at St. Leo's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene J. Capoccia Memorial Fund, for the benefit of the Leominster Housing Authority to further support their mission to provide safe housing for families, elderly, handicapped and disabled persons; c/o Fidelity Bank, 9 Leominster Connector, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Eugene Joseph Capoccia
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020