Eugene R. Ptak Jr., 60 of Ashburnham, passed away Tuesday, April 28th at home. Eugene was born on May 1, 1959 in Fitchburg to the late Eugene R. Ptak Sr. & the late Claire (Pelletier) Ptak. He grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School. He was a sheet metal mechanic in the sheet metal fabrication field, working for Digital until 1999, Vulcan Industries until 2007 and recently worked for N.E. Fabricated Metals. He enjoyed fishing and boating, watching the Patriots, camping, hiking and time spent with family and friends.
He leaves his wife: Sarah E. (OConnell) Ptak of Ashburnham; son: James Ptak of Sterling; stepson: Ryan Dearborn of Ashburnham; stepdaughter: Alana Dearborn and her fiancé Jarad Lavoie of Gardner; brothers: Joseph Ptak of Fitchburg, John Ptak of Gardner, Robert Ptak of Fitchburg; sisters: C. Gayle Carter and her husband Thomas of Leominster, Bonnie Thomas and her husband Arthur of Winchendon; grandson: Matthias Lavoie of Gardner; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 9, 2020.