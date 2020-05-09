Eugene R. Ptak
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Ashburnham; 60

ASHBURNHAM

Eugene R. Ptak Jr., 60 of Ashburnham, passed away Tuesday, April 28th at home. Eugene was born on May 1, 1959 in Fitchburg to the late Eugene R. Ptak Sr. & the late Claire (Pelletier) Ptak. He grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School. He was a sheet metal mechanic in the sheet metal fabrication field, working for Digital until 1999, Vulcan Industries until 2007 and recently worked for N.E. Fabricated Metals. He enjoyed fishing and boating, watching the Patriots, camping, hiking and time spent with family and friends.

He leaves his wife: Sarah E. (OConnell) Ptak of Ashburnham; son: James Ptak of Sterling; stepson: Ryan Dearborn of Ashburnham; stepdaughter: Alana Dearborn and her fiancé Jarad Lavoie of Gardner; brothers: Joseph Ptak of Fitchburg, John Ptak of Gardner, Robert Ptak of Fitchburg; sisters: C. Gayle Carter and her husband Thomas of Leominster, Bonnie Thomas and her husband Arthur of Winchendon; grandson: Matthias Lavoie of Gardner; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner is assisting with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Eugene R. Ptak Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved