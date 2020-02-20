|
ASHBURNHAM
Eula Ruth (King) Buckwalter passed away on Tuesday, February 18 after a brief illness. She was born, on March 13, 1927, at home, in Ashburnham, MA and was the daughter of Ruth A (Willett) King, and Robert D. King. Eula was educated in the Ashburnham School System, and graduated from Cushing Academy in 1945. She then attended Fitchburg State University, where she earned her B.S. in Elementary Education in 1949. After graduation, Eula taught for 3 years at the Templeton Center School, in Templeton, MA. In 1952, Eula married her sweetheart, Charles W. Buckwalter, at the Methodist Church in Ashburnham, and moved with her new husband to Audubon, PA, where she taught third grade at The Audubon School, until her daughter Polly was born, and later her son John. After the birth of her children, Eula became a devoted full time mom. After her husband's untimely illness and death in 1961, Eula returned to Ashburnham, where she raised her two children. She did substitute teaching in the Ashburnham School District for many years and worked as a Nursing Assistant for 12 years at The Eastwood Pines Nursing Home. Eula was a faithful Christian, and a devoted lifelong member of The Ashburnham Community Church, where she served in many capacities over the years. The thing she enjoyed most though was singing alto in the church choir. Eula loved to sing, especially hymns. She also served as a volunteer Den Mother in the Ashburnham Scouting Program, and was an active member of the Forever Young Senior Club, at one point, serving as the group's president. She also enjoyed working as a volunteer driver, delivering Meals on Wheels. Eula was very creative. Among the things she was especially good at, and loved, was to make and decorate beautiful and delicious wedding, birthday, and other special occasion cakes, and decorative cookies. She enjoyed oil painting, and often made paintings as gifts for friends who helped her. She loved crocheting, and embroidery. Many are fortunate enough to have received one of her beautiful Afghans, or one of her exquisite embroidery pieces. But, she was probably most well known and loved for making her beautiful may baskets. They were the harbinger of spring for many people. Some even called her the May Basket Lady. Eula's family, including her sisters and brothers and their families were probably the most important part of her life. The loving and warm memories that she created with them are her biggest and sweetest legacy to those of us going forward without her. Eula was a devoted and loving Mom, a faithful friend, and simply put, just really a good person. Eula leaves her children, John M. Buckwalter, of Ashburnham, her daughter, Polly S. Gibson of Warren, ME, two step-grandchildren, Chris V. Gibson and Julie E. Gibson, and a step-great grandson, Luke O-Connell, all of Missoula, MT, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor King, Dorothy V. (King) Vissers, and Florence H. (King) Marsaw; and two brothers, Edward M. King and Robert H. King. The family wishes to thank the Highlands Nursing Home for all the great care they gave her.
Buckwalter
Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4-6pm at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoreux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central Street, Gardner. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2pm at the Ashburnham Community Church, 9 Chapel St., Ashburnham. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ashburnham Community Church, P.O. Box 929, Ashburnham, MA 01430. To send an online condolence please visit: www.Mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020