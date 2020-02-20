Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
Eunice H. (Messier) Ward


1925 - 2020
Eunice H. (Messier) Ward Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother

and Great-grandmother

Lunenburg

Eunice H. (Messier) Ward, 94, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side, Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, the late William S. Ward, who died in 2011. She was also predeceased by two daughters, Sheryl (Honey) Umphlette who died in 2001 and Debbra Ann Ward who died in 2015.

Eunice leaves two daughters, Darlene (Angel) Carlson and her husband Merle of Llano, TX and Sherrie Forest and her husband Joe, with whom she lived; two sons-in-law, Joseph Umphlette and Dana Perkins; eight grandchildren, Katie, Nathan, James, Billy, Kristin, Marcia, Heather & Scott; 18 great grandchildren, several cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Eunice was born in Fitchburg on May 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Oliver and Hazel (Merchant) Messier. She was a life-long member of First Parish Church, Unitarian Universalist in Fitchburg. She loved the Red Sox, music, her many friends and especially her family. Eunice loved unconditionally. If she knew you, you knew you were loved.

A calling hour will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462

Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

In lieu of flowers Eunice reminds us all to be quick to offer forgiveness and to "just be kind".

For further information, see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020
