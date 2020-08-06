formerly of Lunenburg, MA
Eunice M. (Remal) Gale, 90 years old, of Sarasota FL, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Heron House, Sarasota, FL.
She is survived by her six sons, Marcus and wife Mary of North Berwick, ME, Robert and wife Christine, of Phoenix, AZ, Martin of Leominster, MA, Jonathan, of Basel, Switzerland, Thomas and Andrew, of Sarasota, FL, and Clem Lanza of Northboro, MA., who she regarded as her "seventh son." She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Bronson, Duke, Dean, Greg, Jordan, Joseph, and Timothy, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 1992, and her sister, Eileen Leblanc, and brother, Lester Remal. She was a member of St. Leo's Church in Leominster.
Eunice was born in Lunenburg, MA, on July 29, 1929, daughter of George Remal and Doris (Duchesneau) Remal. She spent her childhood in Lunenburg, MA, grew up in the years of the Great Depression, and graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1947. In 1950 she married Robert G. Gale of Leominster. In 1957 they purchased the family homestead in Leominster once owned by her grandfather J.P. Duchesneau, founder of the Tri-Sum Potato Chip Company. Her mother was also born in this home and it was here that they raised their six boys.
Even while engaged in the busy task of child rearing, Eunice enjoyed learning new crafts. She completely restored her 1801 home, preserving many of the colonial features. She attended night school to learn upholstery and decorative stenciling. She looked forward to family vacations with the family at a local lake or Cape Cod. Later in life when the boys were grown she liked visiting flea markets to find antiques that found their way back to Johnny Appleseed Lane.
She worked for several years at Derby Square in Leominster. After retirement she spent winters in Sarasota, FL. and summers in Saco, ME. and also maintained her family home in Lunenburg, where her father, George Remal was born.
Eunice had a life long friendship with Peggy Willard Lubke, socializing at Lake Shirley and spending time together at Ormond Beach, FL. They returned north for summer visits to their many high school girlfriends and were especially happy with their frequent group excursions to Martha's Vineyard. She loved traveling, making multiple trips to Europe to visit family. In Sarasota she attended craft shows where she sold her fabric creations. She especially enjoyed going to Siesta Beach, frequently escorted by her son Andrew.
After cremation in Florida, she will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, next to her husband, Robert. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/.