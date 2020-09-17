Eunice Ruth Goldfarb, daughter of Lena Zelda and Nathan Caplan, wife of the late Dr. Abraham Goldfarb, mother of Dr. Joel Goldfarb and Judith Keats, and grandmother to Ronald Keats and the late Alison Keats, passed away September 15, 2020 at the age of 102. An early pioneer as a working woman, owner of the H. Williams jewelry store in Fitchburg, she was also active in Hadassah and other Jewish causes. She was an avid bridge player, active in the Red Cross and the Cub Scouts, and a supporter of the Burbank Hospital. She was a strong presence in the lives of her family, and she will be missed. Services will be private, under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel.