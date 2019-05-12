Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Parish Church of Fitchburg
Unitarian-Universalist, at Upper Common
Eva Frances Kubik


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva Frances Kubik
MEMORIAL SERVICE SCHEDULED

A memorial service to honor the life of Eva Frances Kubik will take place at noon Saturday, May 18 in First Parish Church of Fitchburg, Unitarian-Universalist, at Upper Common.

Ms. Kubik passed away on December 18, 2018 at Hastings Hall, where she resided.

She was born November 23, 1944, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Anton F. and Jarmila L. Kubik. She emigrated to the United States with her parents in 1950 when, having survived the Nazi regime during World War II, they fled the Communist regime which had taken over Czechoslovakia. They eventually settled in Ashburnham.

Ms. Kubik graduated from Cushing Academy in 1962 and from Hollins College--now Hollins University-- in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1966. She studied philosophy at Harvard University School of Divinity for a year before entering Boston College where she received her master's degree in social work. After receiving her degree, she was hired by Judge Baker's Children's Center in Boston to work with at-risk children. Later she became a social worker for what is now the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. She was a licensed independent clinical social worker, the highest certification a social worker can achieve.

She served on the Board of Directors of Community Works, a cooperative fund-raising organization for community-based and community-controlled social justice organizations. She also volunteered for the Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, which provides shelter for homeless families.

She is survived by her aunt, Eva David, and her husband, John David, both of Worcester.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2019
