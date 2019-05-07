lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 96 FITCHBURG Eva M. (Gingras) Sparks, 96, of Fitchburg, died Monday morning, May 6, 2019 in the Highlands. Eva was born in Fitchburg on February 7, 1923, a daughter of the late George and Mary Louise (Aubin) Gingras and has been a lifelong resident of the City.



Many years ago, Eva worked at the former Independent Lock Company in Fitchburg.



Eva was a caring and compassionate woman, who embraced the role as caregiver to family members and friends throughout the years. She enjoyed crocheting and cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Her husband John L. Sparks died in 2011. She leaves two sons, James M. Sparks and his wife Alice of Manchester, NH and Daniel J. Sparks and his wife Marcia of Boynton Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.



In addition to her husband Eva was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. Sparks Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Thursday morning prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave and online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.







View the online memorial for Eva M. (Gingras) Sparks Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary