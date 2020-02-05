|
Evelyn C. (Leger) Cheries, 100, a lifelong resident of Fitchburg, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Fitchburg Healthcare facility.
Mrs. Cheries was born in Fitchburg on December 29, 1919, a daughter of Philias and Anna (Bourgeois) Leger.
Many years ago she had worked at Fitchburg Yarn Company. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.
Her husband of 59 years, Michael J. Cheries, died in 2000.
Mrs. Cheries leaves her two sons, Gilbert F. Cheries of Winchendon and Wayne L. Cheries and his wife Susan (Benoit) of Ashburnham.
Evelyn had a great love of family and was so proud of her four grandchildren, Nadine Slack, Glen Cheries, Nicole Racki and Erik Cheries. She was also blessed to have eight great-grandchildren. She adored them all and was filled with joyful memories of each one, Gianna, Gabriella and Dominic Slack, Garrett Cheries, Jarrod, Shelby, Caleb and Finn Racki.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her siblings, Alphee and Henry Leger, Edna LaFountain, Ella Boudreau and Rita Richard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg.
Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Mrs. Cheries' family will receive family and friends at a visitation period from 9:30AM – 10:30AM on Friday, February 7, at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Food For The Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Rd., P.O. Box 979003, Coconut Creek, FL 22097-9989 or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020