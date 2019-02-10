Evelyn Caron



Evelyn Caron, 96, a former resident of Fitchburg and a resident of Altamonte Springs Florida, died Tuesday January 29th. Born in Fitchburg, she graduated from St. Bernard's high school and worked as a machinist at General Electric before joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. She was married to Joseph Caron for 54 years until his death in 1999. Evelyn was a stay at home mom and later took college courses at UMass's University Without Walls to obtain a degree in Human Services/Gerontology.



She was predeceased by two sons Brian and David Caron. Survivors include son Michael and his wife Lorraine of Easthampton, MA, as well as four granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. We thank Vitas Hospice for the care given to Evelyn during her final days.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard's parish in Fitchburg at 11 AM, on February, 12th. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary