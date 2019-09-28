|
Evelyn L. (Greene) Lemoine, 81 years old, of Leominster, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Life Care Center of Leominster.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Cathleen Celli and husband Jack Celli, and Corinne Briggs and husband Robert Briggs; 6 grandchildren, Anthony Celli, Christine Celli, Rachele Celli, Timothy McDonough, Kelly McDonough and Elizabeth Wallace; 3 great-grandchildren Tyler Celli, Logan Freda and Grace Celli; and her companion Fran Colecchi. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Richard E. Lemoine in 2012.
Evelyn was born in New York City, daughter of Edward J. and Leona G. (Barger) Greene and moved to Leominster early in her marriage to raise her family. She spent many years working for the Hope Company in Fitchburg as an executive secretary, before retiring to Florida in 1987.
Evelyn loved crafting, and supported many charities and causes she believed in. She loved being with her family and grandchildren and especially loved the holidays.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019