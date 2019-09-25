|
Fannie S. (Maki) Uotinen, 78, of Townsend, died unexpectedly
Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home.
Fannie was born in Fitchburg, September 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Martin E. and Martha V. (Koskela) Maki and resided most of her life in Townsend.
She was a 1959 graduate of Spaulding Memorial High School and then went on to become a Registered Nurse.
Currently, she was working at the Central Massachusetts Endoscopy Center in Leominster. Previously, she had worked at Leominster Hospital in Leominster, Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg and Stoneham Hospital in Stoneham.
A woman of great faith, Fannie had attended Assembly of God Church in Leominster and found much solace in viewing Christian programming on T.V.
Fannie had the biggest heart and cared deeply not only for her family and friends but also all animals. She enjoyed seeing and feeding the wildlife on "the farm". She would rather give to all than to receive anything in return.
Caring for the environment was also extremely important to Fannie. She was recycling before recycling was "in". She strived to leave the smallest carbon footprint on this earth as possible.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves two brothers, Martin E. Maki of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Rudy Maki of Ashby; four nieces, Tamber Van Patten, Heather Corliss, Kristen Darling, Rebecca Duval; five nephews, Erick Maki, Allen Hoover, Timothy Hoover, Stephen Hover, and Michael Hoover.
At the request of Fannie, there are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery, West Townsend Saturday October 19th at 11:00 a.m.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019