Fedora M. (Pellerin) Arsenault
of Leominster; 83
LEOMINSTER - Fedora M. (Pellerin) Arsenault, 83, of Leominster, died Saturday, January 11, at River Terrace surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Fedora was born December 29, 1936, in Georgetown, New Brunswick, daughter of the late Frank and the late Amanda (Saulnier) Pellerin.
She leaves her husband of 64 years, Leo Arsenault; four children, Reginald and Muriel (Bourque) Arsenault of Lunenburg, Doreen Arsenault and Dave McPherson of Pepperell, Jeannie and Ted Gaudet of Lunenburg, and Tammy and Tim Piland of Leominster; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Pellerin and wife, Marie; and one sister, Florette Wilson, all of Canada.
She was the middle child of 18 children. She was predeceased by 15 siblings.
She worked at Tilton & Cook and then Cluet & Peabody. She also owned and operated the Rainbow Shop in Fitchburg. Fedora was a gifted artist with many talents including, quilting, sewing, crafts, painting, crocheting and stained glass making. She also loved Jesus. In 1977, she accepted Jesus into her heart and became born again. God gave her a gift to usher others into the presence of the Lord which she was blessed to do many times. Now it was time for her to be with her Lord.
Matthew 25:23-Well done thy good and faithful servant.
ARSENAULT - Calling hours are Friday, January 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster with the funeral Mass following at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Cecilia's Cemetery.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020