formerly of Gardner; 87
GARDNER
Fern A. Tufts, 87, formerly of Gardner, died peacefully Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 in The Highlands, with her family at her side.
She was born in Fitchburg on September 22, 1932, daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Caouette) Batten and grew up in Fitchburg, graduating from Fitchburg High School. For the last several years, she had lived in Gardner after living previously in Leominster.
Fern and her husband Wilbur were the former owners of Crescent Farms in Lunenburg. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Gardner. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, playing bingo and dancing. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
She leaves her husband of 57 years, Wilbur M. Tufts; three children, Tamara Woodard of Peterborough, NH, Gail Bissonnette and her husband Mark of Leominster and Michael Tufts and his wife Denise of Lunenburg; four grandchildren, Justin Bissonnette, Tasha Woodard, Ashley Landry and David Tufts; six great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Kassidie, Samuel, Ava, Cooper and Braelynn; a brother Alfred Batten of Fitchburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A son, Ross Tufts, preceded her in death.
Calling hours will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.
Funeral services will follow at 1 P.M. Friday in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Memory Care Unit of The Highlands.
Memorial donations may be made to Memory Care Unit, The Highlands, 333 Nichols Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020