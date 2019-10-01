|
Fernand E. Frechette, 99, of Leominster, died September 30, 2019, in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He was born July 17, 1920, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Clodiaux and Rosa (Laberge) Frechette. Mr. Frechette was a US Army Veteran of WWII, serving from 1942 - 1945, in Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe and Ardennes, with the Headquarters Company 636th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He earned the rank of Technician Fifth Grade and received the Good Conduct Medal, Euporean African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon and Victory Medal. He was able to take a trip of a lifetime, to Washington DC to visit the WWII Memorial, with a group of local veterans.
On December 26, 2018, Mr. Frechette was presented France's National Order of the Legion of Honour, by Counsel General of France, Arnaud Mentre, who presented him with the Legion of Honor Chevalier, France's highest award, which is equal to the American Medal of Honor.
Fernand worked for the Veterans Department with the City of Leominster. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Franco American Center, The Leominster Lodge of Elks and Our Lady of the Lake Parish.
He is survived by two sons; Gary Frechette and his wife Christine, Alan Frechette and his wife Cheryl Price, one daughter; Denise Muth all of Leominster, seven grandchildren; Scott Muth, Ryan Muth, Nicole Muth, Neil Frechette, Craig Frechette, Joan Desilets and Andrew Frechette and his wife Julie, and eight great-grandchildren; Braeden Desilets, Brooke Muth, Gabriella Muth, Caitlin Frechette, Colin Desilets, Sawyer Frechette, Riley Frechette and Jase Muth, along with his his sister, Theresa Hebert of Portland, Maine.
Mr. Frechette was predeceased by his wife, of 69 years, Jeannette (Godin) Frechette, June 13, 2011, his brothers; Robert Frechette, Adrian Frechette, Roger Frechette and sisters; Lucille Cooke and Yvette Cochlin.
The funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 2nd, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
