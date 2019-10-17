Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
Fernande Hauler
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
10 Church St
Westminster, MA
Fernande D. Hauler


1919 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother

and Great-Grandmother

Westminster

Fernande "Gram" D. (Leger) Hauler, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning October 13, 2019 after an illness.

Fernande was born in Cape Ball, New Brunswick, Canada on June 4, 1919, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline (Goguen) Leger. Her beloved husband, Herbert Hauler died in 1980.

Fern will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Beverly Lemay and her husband Richard of Westminster; two grandchildren, Michael Lemay and his wife Katharine of Westminster and Doreen Rasmuson and her husband Jason of Westminster; six great-grandchildren, Rachael, Brian and Matthew Lemay, Kelsey, Sierra and Jake Rasmuson; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband Herbert, Fern was pre-deceased by five brothers and three sisters.

Fern worked in the cafeteria at Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg for several years. Later she worked as a sample maker for Standard Plastics in Fitchburg.

She has lived in Westminster for over 45 years and was a long-time member of the Friendship Club and a 40-year member of the former Senior Citizen Club. Fern loved to travel and spend time with her family whom she was very proud of. She was a member of Saint Edward's the Confessor Church and a woman of strong faith. Fern also enjoyed playing bingo and watching western movies.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 am in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church St., Westminster. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Narrows Road, Westminster.

At Fern's request there are no calling hours.

In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Fern's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit. www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Fernande D. Hauler
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019
